Josh Cavallo tells homophobes that “hate will never win” after receiving homophobic abuse during an A-League match.

Josh Cavallo tells homophobes that “hate will never win” after homophobic abuse at an A-League match.

The 22-year-old Adelaide defender also criticizes Instagram for “not doing enough” to prevent abusive messages from being posted on the platform.

After being abused during an Australian A-League match between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory, Josh Cavallo told homophobes that “hate will never win.”

Last October, the Adelaide defender became the first active top-flight player in men’s football to come out as gay, drawing worldwide support, but he said he had “no words” to describe the abuse he received on Saturday night.

Cavallo wrote on Instagram, “I’m not going to pretend that I didn’t see or hear the homophobic abuse at the game last night.”

“There are no words to express my disappointment.

“This should not be tolerated, and we must do more to hold people responsible.”

Hatred will never triumph.

“I will never apologize for being who I am outside of football and living my truth.”

Cavallo said the abuse he received in Melbourne after coming on as a substitute in the 54th minute had “no place.”

“To all the young people who have been subjected to homophobic abuse, keep your heads up high and pursue your dreams,” he concluded.

Understand that this has no place in the game.

Football is a game for everyone, regardless of who they are, their skin color, or where they come from.”

The 22-year-old also demanded that Instagram do more to combat online abuse.

“I don’t want any other child or adult to have to deal with the hateful and hurtful messages I’ve received.”

I knew I’d run into this because of who I am.

It’s a sad reality that your platforms aren’t doing enough to prevent these messages from spreading.”

“I am shocked and saddened to hear reports of homophobic bullying,” the A-League said in a statement.

..

, which is directed at Josh Cavallo.

“Bullying, harassment, and abuse have no place in Australian football, and we have zero tolerance for this harmful behavior.”