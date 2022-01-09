Josh Cavallo, the world’s only openly gay footballer, slams homophobic abuse he received during an Adelaide United match.

Josh Cavallo, the world’s only openly gay footballer, criticizes homophobic abuse he received during an Adelaide United match.

After being subjected to vile homophobic abuse while playing for Adelaide United, brave Australian footballer Josh Cavallo took to social media.

In a powerful announcement in October, Cavallo became the only active male professional athlete in the world to come out as gay.

The taunts came during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Melbourne Victory.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the brave Cavallo, 22, revealed that he had ‘no words’ to express his disappointment.

“I’m not going to pretend that I wasn’t aware of the homophobic abuse at last night’s game,” Cavallo wrote.

I don’t have the words to express my dissatisfaction.

“This should not be tolerated, and we must do more to hold people responsible.”

“I will never apologize for being who I am outside of football and for living my truth.”

Cavallo went on to bravely call on social media platforms to do more to combat homophobic abuse online in order to raise more awareness for those who have been victimized.

“I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that I’ve received,” he went on to say to Instagram.

“I knew I was going to run into this because of who I am.

Your platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages, which is a sad reality.”

After being subjected to the vile words, Cavallo expressed gratitude to fans for their messages of support.

“Thank you for all the positive messages, love, and support,” he continued, “seeing that the positivity far outweighs the negativity.”

To those who reached out after taking a stand during the game.

I congratulate you.

“I’m grateful to those fans who made me cry.

Always, love triumphs.”

The abuse directed at Cavallo at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium was also condemned by Adelaide United.

“Adelaide United is proud to be an inclusive and diverse football club, and it is disappointing and upsetting to see one of our players subjected to homophobic abuse,” the club said in a statement.

“We will continue to collaborate with the Australian Professional Leagues and Melbourne Victory in order to identify and prosecute perpetrators.”

Cavallo previously stated that he is’very afraid’ to play for Australia in the Qatar World Cup due to his sexuality.