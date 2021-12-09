Josh Gattis is a candidate for the position of head coach, according to a report.
Following Bronco Mendenhall’s abrupt departure last week, the Virginia Cavaliers have been desperately looking for a new head coach.
Tony Elliott, the offensive coordinator at Clemson, has emerged as a front-runner to lead the program in Charlottesville, and has just begun talks with the university.
However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson, the Cavaliers have “hit a snag” in their negotiations with Elliott.
Now that UVA’s talks with Elliott have come to a halt, another big-name assistant is being tossed into the mix.
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is now a possible candidate for the job, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.
Report: Josh Gattis Emerges For Head Coaching Job
Have heard the same. Sounds like Michigan OC Josh Gattis may be among the possibilities for Virginia at this point. https://t.co/2jaQA8nz19
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2021