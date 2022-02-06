Josh Gattis’ Text Message Gets Reaction From College Football Fans

Josh Gattis’ Text Message Gets Reaction From The College Football World

Josh Gattis, Michigan’s offensive coordinator, is leaving the Wolverines and moving to Miami in a completely unexpected move.

But it’s the message he apparently sent to Michigan players on his way out that may surprise you the most.

Gattis reportedly told some Michigan players that the administration did not appreciate him, according to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren.

He cautioned his players against going “where they aren’t wanted.”

“Unfortunately, the past few weeks have revealed a different story about the administration’s lack of appreciation for my efforts here.

Gattis is said to have written, “In life, I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted…”

Wolverines fans, as you might expect, were outraged.

Many people have taken to Twitter to point out that in his three years at Michigan, Gattis didn’t do much to stand out:

College Football World Reacts To Josh Gattis’ Text Message

I mean, just say this in a press release then. Sending this messy text out to players you know will leak it is unprofessional and points to perhaps this being a good move for both parties. https://t.co/DAEfD5bukX — Bronxblue (@MgoBronxBlue) February 6, 2022

Ok Gattis. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. What a dirtbag move https://t.co/WCb92ZYAYF — Ryan Huizdos (@Ryan_Huizdos) February 6, 2022

Translation: If Harbaugh left, I wasn’t getting promoted to HC, therefore I’m going to cry and bash the university for me being underwhelming for every year except this one. https://t.co/BkU7CAB9NJ — Tony Soprano (@kylerkoopman22) February 6, 2022

@UMichFootball Jim H. not being there during National signing day is disrespectful to the team and players committed. Clearly Jim Harbaugh is about himself. These players deserve better revert their decision. ND, Ohio State, Clemson, Miami etc so many programs to choose from https://t.co/vyfmuaZkoA — YotaTRD (@audirs5atx) February 6, 2022

Harbaugh not getting an nfl job really screwed himself. Shoutout to gattis for realizing um only cares about “Michigan men” https://t.co/9K1vhLX9jS — Cristian Sanchez (@Cristiano2113) February 6, 2022