Josh Gattis’ Text Message Gets Reaction From College Football Fans

Sports

Josh Gattis’ Text Message Gets Reaction From The College Football World

Josh Gattis, Michigan’s offensive coordinator, is leaving the Wolverines and moving to Miami in a completely unexpected move.

But it’s the message he apparently sent to Michigan players on his way out that may surprise you the most.

Gattis reportedly told some Michigan players that the administration did not appreciate him, according to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren.

He cautioned his players against going “where they aren’t wanted.”

“Unfortunately, the past few weeks have revealed a different story about the administration’s lack of appreciation for my efforts here.

Gattis is said to have written, “In life, I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted…”

Wolverines fans, as you might expect, were outraged.

Many people have taken to Twitter to point out that in his three years at Michigan, Gattis didn’t do much to stand out:

