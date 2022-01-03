Josh Giddey, a Thunder rookie, becomes the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

On Sunday, Josh Giddey became the NBA’s youngest player to record a triple-double.

In the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 95-86 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City’s rookie player produced 17 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds for his first triple-double.

At 19 years, 2 months, 23 days, the Australian guard broke the record set by Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had a triple-double at 19 years, 10 months, 17 days.

In his previous NBA game with the Oklahoma City Thunder against the New Orleans Pelicans in December, Giddey made another historic achievement.

He became the first player in 50 years to record a double-double without scoring, with 10 rebounds and 10 assists on December 27, 2021.

So far, the Thunder’s guard has averaged 30.0 minutes, 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.

