Josh Giddey, a Thunder rookie, has become the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

On Sunday, Josh Giddey became the NBA’s youngest player to record a triple-double.

In the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 95-86 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City’s rookie player produced 17 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds for his first triple-double.

At 19 years, 2 months, and 23 days, the Australian guard broke the record set by Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had a triple-double at 19 years, 10 months, and 17 days.

In his previous NBA game with Oklahoma against the New Orleans Pelicans in December, Giddey had accomplished another historic feat.

He had the first double-double without scoring in 50 years on January 27, 2021, with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

So far, the Thunder guard has averaged 30.0 minutes, 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

