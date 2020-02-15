Josh King admits it would have been ‘a dream come true’ to rejoin Manchester United

Josh King has broken his silence on the deadline day move to Manchester United that never was, and admitted he had held faith his ‘dream’ switch would be completed.

United were left frantically searching at the end of the window for attacking reinforcements, following injury to first choice striker Marcus Rashford.

The 28-year-old made his first venture into English football with United, after signing for the club’s youth ranks in 2008. Now, he has admitted it was his dream to return to Old Trafford and play a starring role.

Speaking following Bournemouth’s 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United on Sunday, King discussed the subject with Norwegian broadcast station TV2.

‘How close it was I have no complete answer to. I have to watch what I say,’ the striker said.

‘I had some faith that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United.

‘It did not [happen]and then I made a choice and left. When you hear that you are connected to United and a bid comes in, then the feelings you had as a 16-year-old come back to you,’ he added.

After being quoted £40million by Bournemouth, who realised they would be unable to locate a suitable replacement in time, United turned to former Watford forward Odion Ighalo and arranged a £3m loan move to bring the Nigerian over from Shanghai until the end of the season.

Born in Oslo, Norway, King did not give up hope of making it in English football after being moved on by United as a youngster.

Spells at Preston North End, Hull and Blackburn Rovers were to follow, before King settled at Bournemouth and started to make a name for himself.

On the subject of the Cherries, King insists he remains committed to the south coast club and their battle to remain in the Premier League.

‘But why it did not happen, I do not know. I’m a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it here. But it had been a dream come true, I will not lie,’ he added.

‘That didn’t happen and I’m going to give everything to Bournemouth as long as I’m in this club.

‘The coach [Eddie Howe] was absolutely fantastic with me during those days and was very helpful with me. I have respect for how he behaved with me during the little episode.’