Josh Kroenke, the CEO of Arsenal, was afraid he had started the global Covid pandemic with a handshake and wanted to ‘jump out the window.’

When Arsenal director Arsene Wenger shook Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis’ hand after Arsenal’s Europa League match with the Greek club in February 2020, he didn’t think much of it.

When he returned to his family’s home in Denver, however, everything changed.

“The whole of Italy was shut down between arriving in London and leaving,” he recalls.

“I was debriefing a few guys on our trip and getting sideways looks when I told them something really strange was happening in Europe and that we might have to play games behind closed doors.”

“I found out a few days later that I had shaken hands with Olympiakos’ owner, who had tested positive for Covid.”

“I’d returned to the United States and hugged my mother, who is in her early seventies, and it hit me like a ton of bricks how quickly things had spiraled out of control.”

“So I was talking to the NBA about going behind closed doors, and the league suspended itself four hours later.”

“The rest of the American leagues were suspended the next day, and by that evening, we learned that Mikel Arteta had tested positive, and the Premier League had shut everything down the next morning.”

“I was sitting alone in my house, shaking hands with the Olympiakos guy and waiting for my test results.

“I thought I’d brought down the entire sporting world because I’d seen all these people and assumed I was the common denominator.”

“I was about to jump out a window when I realized Covid was everywhere.”

