Josh McCown reportedly spoke with another NFL team.

During this coaching cycle, former NFL quarterback Josh McCown is said to have spoken with another NFL team.

He’s already spoken with the Houston Texans, but it appears he’s also spoken with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McCown is highly regarded for his knowledge of the game, leadership skills, and intelligence, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

