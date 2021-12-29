Josh McDaniels wants to hand the ball over to one of the Patriots’ players.

Josh McDaniels Wants One Patriots Player To Receive The Ball

Since joining the Patriots offense this offseason, Jonnu Smith has been relatively quiet.

Josh McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, wants to change that.

In Sunday’s game against the Bills, the Patriots’ (dollar)50 million man went untouchable.

In the last three weeks, he’s had only four touches combined.

That can’t be the case going forward, according to McDaniels.

Josh McDaniels Wants To Get The Ball To 1 Patriots Player

JOSH MCDANIELS WANTS TO GET THE BALL TO 1 PATRIOTS PLAYER

Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith costing Patriots roughly $12.5 million this season. Combined for 1 catch for 9 yards on Sunday vs. #Bills.

— Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 29, 2021

Jonnu Smith makes a highlight-reel grab

(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/NaL0GxpiZ3

— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 7, 2021