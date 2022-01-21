Josh Sargent scores an incredible running scorpion kick to give Norwich City a crucial lead over Watford in a relegation six-pointer.

Watch Norwich City’s Josh Sargent score an incredible running scorpion kick in a relegation six-pointer against Watford.

After breaking the deadlock away at Watford, JOSH SARGENT scored one of the Premier League’s best goals this season.

The 21-year-old Norwich striker scored his first Premier League goal in the 51st minute, his first since joining the club last summer.

“This is OUT OF THIS WORLD!” exclaims the speaker.

Norwich take the lead after Josh Sargent scores his first Premier League goal with an incredible finish! pic.twitter.comA9cKnPOKbS

After the lights went out at Vicarage Road, he doubled his tally with a header 20 minutes later.

But it was his first goal, which he scored with an emphatic running scorpion kick, that put him in the running for Goal of the Year.

Teemu Pukki’s low pass that was just behind him was intercepted by the USA international.

However, the former Werder Bremen star repositioned his feet and flicked the ball goalwards with his heel.

And the ball bounced in off the underside of the bar and just over the line, eliciting raucous applause from the fans and players.

“I thought the chance had gone as the over-hit pass from [Kenny] McLean had taken it away from Pukki,” Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said on commentary.

“However, Pukki did a fantastic job of keeping it in.”

Watford may claim a foul, but Sargent’s finish is incredible, especially since it’s from behind him.

“From Sargent, that’s incredible.

“I believe the defender will go down before Pukki makes contact, but the finish is unbelievable.”

Norwich would leapfrog Watford in the table and out of the bottom three if they managed to hold on for the win.

