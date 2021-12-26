JR Smith Sends a Hilarious Message Regarding A Possible NBA Contract

JR Smith Sends Hilarious Message Regarding Potential NBA Deal

To combat the rise in COVID-19 cases across the league, the NBA has given all 30 teams the opportunity to add more players to their rosters in recent weeks.

As a result, a number of G-League players and former veterans have been given opportunities to contribute.

JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion, is the most recent ex-player to join the fray.

On Saturday night, the former shooting guard and 2013 Sixth Man of the Year took to Twitter to say that he’s still willing and able to help any team in need.

Smith’s tweet came right in the middle of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day.

“Since we’ve only given out ten days to see who wants to play,

I’m still interested in playing basketball.

Smith said on Twitter, “My phone number hasn’t changed.”

