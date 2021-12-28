JT Daniels Gets Good News From Georgia Ahead Of The Orange Bowl

Ahead of the Orange Bowl, Georgia gets some good news on JT Daniels.

Over the weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs arrived in Miami to prepare for their Capital One Orange Bowl matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

JT Daniels, the backup quarterback, was not with the rest of the team because he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, that appears to have changed on Monday.

Daniels has arrived in Miami, according to Dawgs247, and plans to join the team once protocols have been cleared.

That means he should be fine by the time Georgia takes the field on New Year’s Eve against Michigan.

Georgia Receives Great News On JT Daniels Ahead Of Orange Bowl

Georgia Receives Great News On JT Daniels Ahead Of Orange Bowl