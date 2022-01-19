JT Daniels Has Been Accepted Into The Transfer Portal

JT Daniels Is Now a Transfer Candidate.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was reportedly planning to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs won the national championship last Monday, according to reports earlier this week.

Daniels announced his departure from Athens on Wednesday.

Daniels reportedly entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

After only two seasons at Georgia, the quarterback’s time there is likely to come to an end with this move.

During his time with the Bulldogs, Daniels made a total of seven starts.

He’ll now re-enter the transfer portal and look for a new home in college football.

