JT Daniels Makes A Decision About Georgia’s Future

JT Daniels Makes Decision On Georgia's Future

JT Daniels is said to have decided on his Georgia Bulldogs future.

Daniels, a former USC quarterback, was named Georgia’s starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

Former walk-on Stetson Bennett eventually took his place and led Georgia to its first national championship win since 1980.

During the 2022 season, Daniels is expected to look for a new team.

According to Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the former five-star prospect is expected to enter the transfer portal.

“After meeting with Kirby Smart, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is expected to enter the transfer portal, but he could stay at UGA until he graduates this spring,” Griffith reports.

“Daniels appears to be the first — but far from the last — domino to fall in Georgia’s annual quarterback shuffle.”

