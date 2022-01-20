Juicy, a popular superfood cafe on Glasgow’s Byres Road, has opened a new location in Silverburn.

Juicy Silverburn is giving us health-is-wealth cinema snack vibes with its favorite customisable acai bowls and cold pressed juices, as in the Byres Road branch.

Juicy, a popular health cafe and juice bar in Glasgow, has opened a second location in Silverburn Shopping Centre.

Local celebrities like Kevin Bridges and Lewis Capaldi frequent the west end location, so the south side expansion is a natural next step.

With their quirky named cold pressed juice range, build your own açai bar, and protein packed customisable salads, porridges, and warm toasty selections, the Juicy ethos is all about “making healthy choices fun, accessible, and cool,” according to the company.

The Silverburn location will open at 9 a.m. outside Stack and Still, next to Cineworld, and will offer many of the same popular items as the Byres Road location, including warm food and acai bowls.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

“We are so excited to kick off 2022 with our much anticipated second site at Shop SIlverburn!” said Fallon Carberry, founder of Juicy. “We are ideally located beside Cineworld and we think cinema goers will love our ‘Nacho Average Nachos,’ which are fresh, flavor-packed, and very delicious but without the guilt, which is perfect for the more health-conscious consumer.”

“We offer the most amazing customisable salad bar and Scotland’s first bespoke açai bar, in addition to our cold pressed juices and smoothies – it’s totally unique and something quite different from the usual shopping centre offer.”

“Silverburn is ideal for our second location; we love the location and convenience the centre offers, and we think the Juicy offer is ideal for busy shoppers on the go looking for a healthy lunch or a morning pick-me-up while they shop.”

“January is an ideal time to open because people are on a health kick and want to start the year off right, and fueling your body is an important part of that process.”

We’re ecstatic to bring the ‘juicy’ way of eating and drinking to Shop Silverburn.”

“Our customers love to support Scottish brands, so it’s fantastic to welcome Juicy to Silverburn to kick off 2022,” said David Pierotti, General Manager at Silverburn.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.