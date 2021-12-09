JuJu Smith-Schuster talks about his future with the Steelers, his partnership with Team Milk, his injury recovery, and USC’s newest hire in this Q&A.
JuJu Smith-Schuster has been out for a few months due to a shoulder injury, but he hasn’t let it bother him.
The former second-round pick is putting in a lot of effort to get back to his full strength.
In fact, he isn’t ruling out a comeback in the postseason.
Smith-Schuster is not only doing what he needs to do to stay a playmaker in the NFL, but he’s also expanding his brand off the field through his social media platforms and partnerships.
JuJu Smith-Schuster spoke with us about his partnership with Team Milk, his recovery, his future with the Steelers, and much more.
Team Milk presents this interview.
QandA With JuJu Smith-Schuster: Future With Steelers, Partnership With Team Milk, Injury Recovery, USC’s Latest Hire
Q&A With JuJu Smith-Schuster: Future With Steelers, Partnership With Team Milk, Injury Recovery, USC’s Latest Hire
#TeamMilk will take a little extra good fortune! Welcome to the crew, @TeamJuJu 🥛🏈#GonnaNeedMilkpic.twitter.com/wRsflnqyZJ
— Milk (@GonnaNeedMilk) September 8, 2021
Can you #DoTheJuJu ? Catch it on TikTok! #TeamMilk@gonnaneedmilk dc: @philwright7#adpic.twitter.com/q16SsvYGH0
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 8, 2021
Fired up for tomorrow, let’s keep it going Pittsburgh 🔥💛 pic.twitter.com/Oi3i9gLzbQ
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 14, 2021
Beyond excited for USC bringing on @LincolnRiley to the family as our new head coach. USC is SPECIAL! I can’t wait to see this program restored to the glory it deserves to be at. FIGHT ON!! ✌🏾✌🏾 Trojan Family let’s gooooooooo!! @USC_FBpic.twitter.com/VfkgC9RXgk
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 3, 2021
Who is the best fortnite player in the @NFL@TeamJuJu ?! 🎯 #Fortnite#NFL#TDonToppic.twitter.com/Vywz55rtaz
— Team Diverge (@TeamDiverge) August 19, 2021
Big Ben connects with JuJu Smith-Schuster, who plows into the end zone for a 31-yard TD. 💪
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/p5nuseiebh
— NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) November 9, 2020
Pittsburgh, you’ve had my back for 4 years. I got yours. pic.twitter.com/QKBNTicG80
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021