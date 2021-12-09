JuJu Smith-Schuster talks about his future with the Steelers, his partnership with Team Milk, his injury recovery, and USC’s newest hire in this Q&A.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been out for a few months due to a shoulder injury, but he hasn’t let it bother him.

The former second-round pick is putting in a lot of effort to get back to his full strength.

In fact, he isn’t ruling out a comeback in the postseason.

Smith-Schuster is not only doing what he needs to do to stay a playmaker in the NFL, but he’s also expanding his brand off the field through his social media platforms and partnerships.

JuJu Smith-Schuster spoke with us about his partnership with Team Milk, his recovery, his future with the Steelers, and much more.

Team Milk presents this interview.

QandA With JuJu Smith-Schuster: Future With Steelers, Partnership With Team Milk, Injury Recovery, USC’s Latest Hire

Q&A With JuJu Smith-Schuster: Future With Steelers, Partnership With Team Milk, Injury Recovery, USC’s Latest Hire

Fired up for tomorrow, let’s keep it going Pittsburgh 🔥💛 pic.twitter.com/Oi3i9gLzbQ — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 14, 2021

Beyond excited for USC bringing on @LincolnRiley to the family as our new head coach. USC is SPECIAL! I can’t wait to see this program restored to the glory it deserves to be at. FIGHT ON!! ✌🏾✌🏾 Trojan Family let’s gooooooooo!! @USC_FBpic.twitter.com/VfkgC9RXgk — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 3, 2021

Big Ben connects with JuJu Smith-Schuster, who plows into the end zone for a 31-yard TD. 💪 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/p5nuseiebh — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) November 9, 2020