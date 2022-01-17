JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Postgame Remarks Draw Reaction from the NFL Community
On Sunday night, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made a surprise return.
The Steelers are the No. 1 team in the NFL.
The No. 7 seed in the AFC fell to the No.
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the No. 2 seeded team, 42-21.
Ben Roethlisberger’s career was likely coming to an end in that game.
The loss on Sunday night didn’t provide much hope for Pittsburgh, though Smith-Schuster’s return was a pleasant surprise.
During his postgame interview, the Steelers wide receiver said he was told his injury would take six months to recover from.
Smith-Schuster was able to come back in three minutes.