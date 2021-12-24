Jules Kounde ‘agrees to join Chelsea in January,’ according to reports, as the Blues look for transfer cover amid fears that Rudiger will leave for free.

CHELSEA have reportedly agreed terms with long-term target Jules Kounde, while star defender Antonio Rudiger has yet to sign a new deal.

The Blues attempted to sign Kounde during the summer transfer window but were unable to reach an agreement with Sevilla, who demanded that the Premier League club meet his £68.5 million release clause.

According to reports, Kounde was enraged that the deal fell through.

However, with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid both interested in Rudiger, Chelsea may look to sign Kounde in January to avoid losing him for free.

The centre-back is said to have already turned down a £140,000-per-week contract and has shown no signs of committing his future to Chelsea.

Kounde wants to join the European champions next month, according to journalist Duncan Castles of the Transfer Window Podcast.

“Chelsea is still pursuing him,” he said.

“They’ve made it clear that they want to bring him to the Premier League, and that they’d like to do so in January.”

At PokerStars Casino, you can get 50 free spins.

Then there was a bang.

For more information, go HERE.

Terms and conditions apply.

Play responsibly if you are over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating people about gambling.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Clearly, the financial terms are satisfactory; they were accepted in the summer.”

Now it’s just a matter of waiting for Kounde.

He must wait to see if Chelsea is willing to meet Sevilla’s financial demands.

Sevilla’s first game of the new year will be against Cadiz, and Kounde is expected to miss it.

He was sent off against Barcelona for kicking left-back Jordi Alba in the face with the ball.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.