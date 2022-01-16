Julia Rose, Jake Paul’s girlfriend, debunked pregnancy rumors after stripping down to a VERY revealing green bikini.

By flaunting her bikini body, JULIA ROSE has put to rest rumors that she is expecting.

Jake Paul, a YouTuber turned boxer, has a girlfriend named Rose, who is 28 years old.

Outside of a restaurant called BOA, Paul recently informed fans that Rose is expecting their first child.

However, it is believed that Paul said that to get the crowd to leave because neither individual has made an official comment on the rumored pregnancy.

Rose, on the other hand, stripped down and posed in a skimpy green bikini that left little to the imagination.

“Just a lil green bean with a dream,” she captioned the photos she posted on Instagram.

And one of her followers commented on the post, saying, “Jake is a lucky man.”

“Best body! All Natural,” another person added.

“Julia killing it like she always does,” a third said.

Paul has a history of falsely claiming Rose is pregnant, which he did on an episode of Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive.

Rose did, however, post another Instagram photo of herself and Paul together.

“Mom andamp; Dad,” she wrote in the caption.

Paul also recently revealed that before taking Rose around the world, he plans to propose to her.

