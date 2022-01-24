Julian Alvarez, a Manchester City target, is Aguero’s heir, was on Real Madrid’s radar when he was 11 years old, and considers himself a singer.

Julian Alvarez, the heir to Sergio Aguero, was on Real Madrid’s radar when he was 11 years old and considers himself a singer.

MANCHESTER CITY are close to completing a deal with River Plate to sign Argentina’s Julian Alvarez.

The Premier League giants will pay around £20 million for the talented forward, who has attracted interest from a number of Europe’s top clubs.

Alvarez, regarded as the best player to emerge from South America since Neymar, could have already made a name for himself in LaLiga.

Alvarez tried out for Real Madrid when he was 11 years old.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, were unable to add him to their academy due to rules.

Instead, he rose through the ranks at River Plate in Argentina, winning the Copa Libertadores and being named the league’s top scorer last season.

It’s no surprise that he’s been dubbed the heir apparent to Sergio Aguero, the City legend who recently retired.

He even considers himself a singer, having recently performed on stage with his favorite band Los Caligaris in Buenos Aires.

Alvarez appeared to have a natural ability from a young age while growing up in the northern town of Calchin in the Argentine province of Cordoba.

He began his career at Atletico Calchin, his hometown club, before embarking on a search for a professional club.

He went to Spain after a trial with Boca Juniors, River’s bitter rivals.

He scored two goals for them in a youth tournament in 2011.

They wanted to keep an eye on him, but signing Alvarez was out of the question.

Alvarez also didn’t want to be separated from his bloodline because his family had settled in Argentina.

“I was playing children’s championships at Real Madrid when I was 11 years old, but it wasn’t until I was 13 that Real Madrid was able to sign me permanently,” he told the Argentinian newspaper Clarin.

“In order to do it at the time, my entire family had to relocate, and we had to make a home there.”

“I returned to Cordoba.”

Alvarez joined River Plate in 2016 and participated in the now-defunct Generation Adidas Cup, a tournament that serves as a launching pad for future stars.

River led their charge and won the competition both that year and the following year.

There had already been glowing reports about the teenager being fed to Marcelo Gallardo, the first-team coach.

In 2018, he made his debut in a 1-0 Primera Division win over Aldosivi, coming on as a substitute for the final half-hour.

He came on as a substitute in the Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors a few months later.

He not only received accolades, but he also received his first piece of silverware as…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.