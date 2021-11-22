Julian Edelman Names One Thing From Mac Jones That He Still Wants To See

Julian Edelman Names One Thing He’d Like To See From Mac Jones

The New England Patriots have won five straight games, thanks in large part to rookie quarterback Mac Jones’s performance.

No. 1 is the most important.

During the organization’s current win streak, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft has been outstanding, and the team is now poised to make the playoffs in his first year as the starter.

Jones has already exceeded the lofty expectations that come with being a first-round pick, but he has yet to convince one former Patriot that he has everything he needs to be a long-term NFL success story.

Former wide receiver Julian Edelman praised Jones in a recent appearance on Pardon My Take.

However, he explained why, even when the team is struggling, he still wants the Patriots rookie quarterback to show a little more toughness.

On the podcast, Edelman said, “You wanna see a guy’s toughness.”

“We’re looking at how he fits into the offense and how efficient he is as a quarterback.”

There will be times when the sun does not shine.

They’re on a four-game winning streak… I’d like to see him, that last bit, to see if he’s their guy — and he is — but I’d like to see something go wrong with him.

And I’d like to see the man when he’s in a bad situation.

“Like, that’s when your best leaders show up.”

When Tom Brady went out in any situation where we were down a certain number of points, you could see a laser focus in his eyes.

I’d like to see it (from Jones).

Right now, everything appears to be in order.

He appears to be an excellent quarterback.

He’s taking the offense in stride.

He is a punctual musician.”

Jones hasn’t had to deal with diversity in the last few weeks, as the Patriots have the NFL’s longest current winning streak at seven games. After shutting out the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, New England took over first place in the AFC East this past weekend.

During the Patriots’ win streak, Jones has been incredibly efficient and has done an excellent job of protecting the football.

New England should be in good shape for the rest of the year if he can keep doing both of those things, as well as develop some additional toughness.

