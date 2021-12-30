Julian Edelman Opens Up About His ‘Beef’ With Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman have a ‘beef,’ according to the latter.

Julian Edelman was asked on this week’s episode of Inside The NFL if he believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win back-to-back Super Bowls.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver made an interesting revelation as a result of this.

The Buccaneers have a chance to win the Super Bowl, according to Edelman, but he doubts it because of their injury situation.

“No, I don’t think they’ll do it again this year,” Edelman told CBS Boston.

“I mean, I think the team is currently depleted.”

The Buccaneers recently lost Chris Godwin to a torn ACL, and his absence will undoubtedly have an impact on their offense.

With Godwin out of the picture, NFL analyst Brandon Marshall wondered if Tom Brady had contacted Edelman to see if he’d like to come out of retirement.

Edelman replied, “No, Tom hasn’t called me.”

“In fact, as you may be aware, we’re having a little beef right now.”

Edelman was asked by the Inside The NFL crew to elaborate on his “disagreement” with Brady.

However, he turned down the offer.

“We’ll keep it to ourselves.”

But we’re having a disagreement right now.

I can’t [share what it’s about.]I can’t kiss and tell! As someone said, I can’t kiss and tell.”

On and off the field in New England, Brady and Edelman had a strong bond.

It would be a pity if their friendship were to be ruined over this matter, even if no one knows what happened behind closed doors.

Brady and Edelman will be able to settle their differences after the 2021 season.

