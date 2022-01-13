Julian Edelman’s Spectacular Super Bowl Bet Is Met With Criticism From Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis on Julian Edelman’s Spectacular Super Bowl Bet

Julian Edelman, a former wide receiver for the New England Patriots, is betting that his old team and old quarterback will meet in the Super Bowl.

Edelman revealed this week that he bet $100,000 on the Patriots to defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LVI.

With a rookie quarterback, the AFC’s No. 6 seed is cruising into the playoffs.

Ray Lewis, who played against Edelman in the AFC playoffs for years, does not share the Patriots’ optimism about this potential Super Bowl matchup.

Lewis was taken aback when he heard about Edelman’s wager on CBS Sports Network.

“Right now, I’m calling him.”

I’m going to have to pray for him.

Lewis explained, “Me and him had to go to therapy.”

“He bet $100,000 on the Patriots and Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl? He’s got a lot of cash.”

Ray Lewis Reacts To Julian Edelman’s Crazy Super Bowl Bet

Ray Lewis Reacts To Julian Edelman’s Crazy Super Bowl Bet