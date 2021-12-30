Julie Seager is Kyle’s wife, but who is she?

Kyle Seager, the ace pitcher for the Seattle Mariners, announced his retirement via his wife Julie on Twitter.

Here’s everything we know about Julie Seager, as well as why Kyle left Major League Baseball (MLB).

Julie Seager was born in North Carolina and has been married to Kyle since December 10, 2011.

Audrey (born October 2016) and Emelyn (born July 2018) are the couple’s two daughters, and Crue (born in 2013) is their son.

Although there isn’t much information about her, her social media accounts are full of glimpses into her family’s life.

Julie has always been a strong supporter of her husband’s endeavors.

Kyle Seager is an American former Major League Baseball third baseman who played for the Seattle Mariners from 2011 to 2021.

The Mariners selected him in the third round of the 2009 MLB draft, and he made his MLB debut in 2011.

In 2014, Seager was named an All-Star and won the Gold Glove Award.

Kyle announced his retirement from the Mariners on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, via Julie’s Twitter account.

The statement reads, “Today, I’m announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball.”

“I appreciate all of my family, friends, and fans who have supported me throughout my career.”

It’s been a fantastic ride, but I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

When Seattle declined to exercise a club option on Seager’s contract at the end of the season, he became a free agent.

According to ESPN, Seager decided to retire rather than risk the open market and the uncertainty created by the protracted lockout.

Seager’s retirement is surprising, given that he was coming off one of his best seasons.

He hit 35 home runs and drove in 101 runs last season as Seattle made a late push into the playoffs only to fall short in the final days.