Julien Stéphan (Rennes): “We would all have wanted to finish the Championship on the field” – Fil info – Ligue 1

During his interview with the Figaro, Rennes coach Julien Stéphan gave his views on the final decision of Ligue 1: “It is complicated to compare the situation from one country to another. Each has its specificities. Germany is advancing on its recovery conditions. For the others, it is still unclear. In France, we all wanted to finish the Championship on the ground, provided that everyone’s health was preserved. Which is not the case. The wisest decision has been made. ”

