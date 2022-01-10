Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has called for a ‘winner-takes-all’ fight with YouTube star Jake Paul, vowing to KO the ‘garbage’ star.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has called for a ‘winner-takes-all’ fight with YouTube sensation Jake Paul, pledging to KO the ‘garbage’ star.

The former WBC middleweight champion revealed that he is in talks to fight the unbeaten boxer who rose to fame as a YouTuber.

And, because he’s so sure of himself, he’s challenged Paul to put his money where his mouth is and put their combined purses up for grabs.

“I assure you, I will beat Jake Paul’s a**,” Chavez Jr, 35, wrote on Instagram.

“When I fight Jake Paul, I want it to be winner-take-all.”

“The money goes to the winner.”

“Jake Paul is garbage,” he continued.

I’m going to take him out.”

Paul, 24, was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury, 22, until the former reality TV star from the United Kingdom pulled out due to a broken rib and chest infection.

Tyron Woodley, 39, was then brought in as a late replacement, but was knocked out in the rematch, only three months after losing on points.

Paul’s KO list now includes YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Askren, 37.

Following Fury’s withdrawal, Chavez Jr would be Paul’s first professional opponent.

However, the Mexican has a history of lackluster commitment, most recently losing to future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva, 46.

So Jhonny Gonzalez, a fellow countryman, pleaded with the son of a legend to properly prepare for a fight with Paul or face the consequences.

“It’s a good business that these YouTubers who want to face boxers are doing,” Gonzalez, 40, told CVBJ.

“However, if Julio fights Chavez Jr, I just hope he prepares well because if he loses to Paul, he should retire from boxing.”