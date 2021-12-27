Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has revealed that he has been offered £2.2 million to fight YouTuber Jake Paul, but that he will decline the offer and retire if he loses to the YouTuber.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has revealed that he has been offered £2.2 million to fight Jake Paul, but that he will decline the offer and retire if he loses to the YouTuber.

Paul recently knocked out former UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley in round six of their rematch, and he’s already looking for his next opponent.

However, the YouTube sensation is now prepared to face his first professional boxer.

As a result, Chavez Jr, the former WBC middleweight world champion, has been in talks with adviser Lupe Valencia to make it happen.

However, the Mexican, who is the son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Sr, wants the prize money split evenly.

“Jake Paul and his people contacted me regarding a fight with Paul,” Chavez Jr, 35, told Fight News.

“I said ‘yes,’ but Lupe Valencia, who is now with Paul and was with me a few years ago, said they offered me (dollar)1-to-(dollar)3 million dollars (£744,000 – £2.2 million) plus pay-per-view.”

“When it comes to a fight that has the potential to sell millions of tickets and break records because he is well-known, and I have a name, I’m a former world champion, I made it clear that it had to be a 50/50 split for me to accept the fight.”

“Keep in mind that I have to get up to 190 pounds.”

Jake Paul is a big man, and size does matter, so it’s a gamble.

“It’s possible that their supporters want to see me lose so they can take advantage of me, but he doesn’t know how to box.”

I’m confident I’ll be able to take him out.”

Tommy Fury, a British former reality TV star, was scheduled to fight Paul, 24, until he pulled out due to a broken rib and chest infection.

Woodley, 39, was then brought in as a late replacement, but he was knocked out in the rematch, just three months after losing on points.

On Paul’s KO list, he now joins YouTuber ‘AnEsonGib,’ ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Askren, 37.

Chavez Jr was stunned when he was defeated by Anderson Silva, a 46-year-old UFC legend, in June.

I’m hoping to make a few million dollars with Jake Paul.

If he beats me, I’m going to retire because I’m not getting paid.

However, he finished the year with a points victory in Mexico over David Zegarra, 37.

Chavez Jr is willing to forfeit his purse if he is stunned by 5-0 Paul.

“I can only talk about myself, not about other people,” he told TV Boxeo.

