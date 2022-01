Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Julio Jones, Juli

For the second straight game, the Tennessee Titans will be without their veteran wide receiver.

Julio Jones will remain on the reserveCOVID-19 list, the team announced on Saturday.

He will miss his sixth game of the season against the Miami Dolphins tomorrow.