Junior England boxing event cancelled as mass brawl ERUPTS with several people hospitalised

A Junior England boxing event has been called off following a mass brawl in which several people were hospitalised during the Coventry melee.

Warwickshire Police were called to the Sports Connection Arena in Ryton-on-Dunsmore on Saturday afternoon after receiving reports that a number of people had become embroiled in a fight.

Footage posted on Twitter shows that a handful of people were throwing chairs at each other while one member of the public sprays a fire extinguisher during the brawl.

Another video shows a bloodied man wielding an axe while items are thrown at him as the brawl spiraled out of control on Saturday.

Four people have since been taken to hospital to attend to various injuries, although none are thought to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made as of yet, and the police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The venue was set to host the England Boxing National Youth Championships over the course of three days with some of the country’s top youth boxing prospects facing off for national titles.

However, following the ugly scenes on Saturday, England Boxing has confirmed that the event has been called off.

Regarding the England Boxing National Youth Championships 2020 at the Sports Connexion in Coventry, England Boxing can confirm there will be no further boxing this weekend. pic.twitter.com/d5poN4cVyJ

Unbelievable scenes today @England_Boxing Youth Championships in Coventry disgusting 😱 pic.twitter.com/mgAMq67wNK

pic.twitter.com/HyzVU5MGwP

Superintendent Pete Hill, from Warwickshire Police, told The Coventry Telegraph: ‘This was a terrifying ordeal for members of the public who were at the arena at Sports Connexion this afternoon and witnessed this large-scale violent disorder.

‘We will not tolerate incidents of this nature and are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

‘The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area while officers continue to conduct their enquiries.

‘I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has video footage of the incident or has information that could help with our investigation to please get in touch.’

One Twitter used, @monksey01monks, said: ‘Absolute disgrace that today…So many youth boxers with coaches, families & friends making long journeys to cheer them on having their plans ruined for the weekend. Hope those injured in the melee are ok. As for the rest – shame on you.’

Anyone with information related to this incident are urged to call 101 quoting incident number 304 of 15 February.