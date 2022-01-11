Junior Firpo’s night out in Leeds, from cruising in a £145k Mercedes to dining in a trendy restaurant

Junior Firpo’s night in the life, from cruising in a £145k Mercedes to dining out in a trendy restaurant.

Junior Firpo of LEEDS UNITED has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at a night out in the city.

Last summer, the full-back relocated from Barcelona and is eager to immerse himself in the local culture.

Firpo can be seen cruising around in his £145,000 Mercedes G63 AMG in a short film produced by Media Falco.

The black-wrapped Mercedes was purchased by the Dominican star only a week ago.

So it’s only natural that he wanted to try it out.

Firpo is seen driving a pink Balenciaga hoodie and a black cap in the video, which is set to Drake and Travis Scott’s song Fair Trade.

A Leeds crest, as well as what appears to be the Leeds Wheel of Light, are visible through the window.

Firpo, 25, walks past a funfair after parking his car near the Vue Cinema.

He then heads to Tattu, a high-end Chinese restaurant and bar.

Firpo relaxes in the dimly lit restaurant with his girlfriend Julia Torralbo and other friends.

Julia cuddles up to Firpo as they enjoy some good conversation at the table at the end of the video.

His new Mercedes isn’t the only car the former Barcelona left-back has bought recently.

Julia received a stunning new car for her 25th birthday in October.

“Mum is turning 25 with a new baby,” she wrote at the time on Instagram.

“Thank you for everything, @juniorfirpo3; you make everything special, and you are Unic.”

Firpo has made 16 appearances this season for the Whites on the pitch.

