Junior Siavii, a former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman, died in prison in Kansas before his trial, at the age of 43.

Junior Siavii, a former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman, died in prison in Kansas before his trial.

JUNIOR Siavii died in a Kansas prison at the age of 43, before his trial.

Officials confirmed on Friday that the former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman, whose real name is Saousoalii Siavii, was found dead in prison on Thursday.

A US Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told the Kansas City Star that Siavii was found unresponsive on Thursday afternoon.

While awaiting trial in the US Penitentiary at Leavenworth, he was discovered unresponsive at around 2.35 p.m.

According to the report, he was pronounced dead at a nearby medical facility.

Siavii was facing criminal charges in 2019 for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession, and he was awaiting trial.

A spokeswoman for the United States Bureau of Prisons,

Little information about Siavii’s death has been released, according to Anna Armijo, a spokeswoman for the US Bureau of Prisons who spoke with The Kansas City Star.

“At no time was the public in danger,” Armijo said, according to the report.

In addition, no other inmates or prison personnel were hurt.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.