Jurgen Klopp beats Pep Guardiola’s record for Manager of the Month awards in a single season

Liverpool cannot stop getting the better of Manchester City and boss Jurgen Klopp has now surpassed rival Pep Guardiola after winning a record fifth Manager of the Month award in a single season.

The German claimed the January gong after another flawless run of results and Klopp has now surpassed the four awards that Guardiola won during the 2017-18 season.

From the six Manager of the Month awards handed out this season, only Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has prevented Klopp from winning six from six.

Jürgen Klopp has been named as the @premierleague’s Manager of the Month for January – setting a new record for most wins (5) in a single season! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/orzj152nMo

Klopp saw off competition from Guardiola, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and Watford’s Nigel Pearson for the January award.

Overall, Klopp has now won eight monthly awards since arriving in England, taking him level in the all-time list with Harry Redknapp and Martin O’Neill.

Only David Moyes, Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson have won more overall in their careers than the Liverpool manager.

The 52-year-old saw no let up from his side during the month of January as they extended their winning streak to 15 matches.

Wins against Manchester United and Tottenham were two highlights as their lead at the top of the table was eventually extended to 22 points, with their first Premier League title now in sight.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was named January’s Premier League Player of the Month.