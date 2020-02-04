Jurgen Klopp could give half-time guidance to Liverpool youngsters against Shrewsbury 

Jurgen Klopp will have access to a club TV feed and could offer half-time guidance to Liverpool’s young players during their FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury.

Liverpool’s manager will miss the Anfield clash against the League One side, having made his intentions after the first match ended in a 2-2 draw nine days ago. He is on a winter break, as are his senior players, and the responsibility in the dugout will fall to Under-23 head coach Neil Critchley.

Critchley and Barry Lewtas, who runs the under-18s team, have been in close contact with Klopp throughout the season and – as was the case in the League Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa – they will select the team and make the major calls.

Klopp, though, has the potential to watch from afar. During the game at Villa Park, he sent a message back from Qatar – where the senior team were contesting the Club World Cup – at half-time, when a youthful side were losing 4-0, and the words came as reassurance to Critchley.

The German will have the possibility to do the same again on Tuesday night, for what will be a sell-out clash. Critics say that Klopp has erred badly in not choosing to be at the stadium but Critchley is only too happy to take the responsibility.

‘I think the manager has been quite clear with his statement and what he said prior to the game,’ said Critchley, who will decide whether to name Curtis Jones – scorer of the goal that knocked Everton out in round three – or Pedro Chirivella as captain for the night.

‘He gives myself, the staff and players unbelievable support so I can speak to him whenever I like when I’m down here, he supports the young players unbelievably well as he has shown so far this season so his presence, even if he isn’t there, is always felt by our younger players and by myself.

‘I also think maybe one per cent that came into this thinking with his decision was the way we played against Aston Villa he maybe thought the boys deserved another opportunity. He did during the Aston Villa game because he felt it was the right thing to do.’

There is intrigue around the tie, as to how a team of novices will contend with a team of seasoned professionals.

Critchley knows this will be a test the kind of which none of his players have faced but he does not think it is a foregone conclusion it is one they will fail.

‘Have we been written off?’ Critchley asked. ‘Inwardly, we are talking about how we can do well and the things that we’re going to need to do well to give ourselves an opportunity of being in the game. That’s what sort of makes it a different type of cup tie.

‘Is there maybe more pressure now on Shrewsbury to win the game because of the team that we have out? Possibly. But that might work in our favour. I’m sure their players are absolutely delighted that they’re coming to Anfield on what should be a great night for them.’