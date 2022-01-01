Jurgen Klopp has been ruled out of Liverpool’s game against Chelsea after testing positive for Covid just 24 hours before the crucial match.

The German is having minor symptoms and has decided to isolate himself.

In Klopp’s absence, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will take charge of the game.

Three new positive Covid cases have been discovered among Liverpool’s playing squad.

Some Reds’ staff members have tested positive for the virus as well.

“We never had a proper outbreak where 15 to 20 players had it,” Klopp said on Friday.

“Every day is a new day for us, and things keep happening.”

It’s like waiting for the result of a lottery in the morning.

“It’s almost day by day, one case after the other.”

“We’ll have to wait for the boys because they haven’t arrived yet.”

We are unlikely to (ask for a postponement) at this time, but we don’t know how things will look in a few hours.”

Thiago and Takumi Minamino, both of Liverpool’s midfielders, will be absent.

“Taki is closer, running outside, Thiago isn’t – it’s a hip issue,” Klopp added.

“We must be patient.”