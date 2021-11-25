Jurgen Klopp has dubbed Ralf Rangnick, the incoming interim manager of Manchester United, the “best German coach.”

Jurgen Klopp has dubbed Ralf Rangnick, the incoming interim manager of Manchester United, as the “best German coach.”

Rangnick, 63, has been appointed as interim manager for a six-month period.

Rangnick is regarded as “one of the best, if not the best German coach,” according to Klopp.

Rangnick, dubbed the “Godfather of Modern Coaching,” was one of the pioneers of Gegenpressing, a style of play in which teams immediately press their opponents after losing possession of the ball.

He inspired a generation of young German coaches, including Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, and was known as “The Professor.”

De Gea’s post-game interview on Saturday summed up the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure at Manchester United.

The Spanish goalkeeper claimed that his team “doesn’t know what to do with the ball” and “doesn’t know how to defend properly.”

Rangnick, one of football’s true visionaries, enters the fray.

His influence can be felt in today’s game, with many teams successfully adopting his philosophy and style.

With Liverpool, Klopp won the Premier League and the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel, another admirer, has led Chelsea to European glory in a short time in London.

Rangnick has managed a plethora of top-flight clubs in Germany, including two recent stints at RB Leipzig.

Leipzig was promoted from the fourth tier to the Bundasliga during his six years there.

With a combined win percentage of nearly 50%, he has been extremely successful at most of his appointments.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have been unable to reach an agreement ahead of Sunday’s match against Chelsea.

As a result, Michael Carrick will remain in charge and will have the chance to win his first Premier League game as a manager.

