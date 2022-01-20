Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, as fans fear a transfer raid following the cup KO.

After Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final, JURGEN KLOPP praised Gabriel Martinelli.

The 20-year-old Brazilian looked good on the ball but struggled to get past Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Reds’ defense remained resolute throughout.

Klopp, on the other hand, praised his energetic display and upbeat attitude.

When asked about their final opponents, Chelsea, the German chose to talk about Martinelli instead.

“Martinelli, by the way,” he added, “is a name that everyone should remember.”

“A fantastic performer.”

Klopp’s admiration for the winger has alarmed a number of Arsenal supporters.

“Yeah, I think he has eyes on our two kids as Mane and Salah replacements,” one Gooner wrote on Twitter, referring to Klopp’s alleged interest in Bukayo Saka.

“We should renew him as soon as possible,” said another. “Trying to lure him to Liverpool in the next two or three seasons.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“You’re not getting him or Saka,” said a third.

“Martinelli is a dream player for Klopp,” one fan said.

“His pace and energy are incredible, and his pressing is outstanding.

In comparison to most forward players, he wins the ball back a lot.

“I’m hoping he stays healthy because he’ll be a top player for years.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.