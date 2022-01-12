Jurgen Klopp insists he ‘knows Mo Salah wants to stay’ and is ‘optimistic’ about the Liverpool star’s new contract.

Jurgen Klopp says he’knows Mo Salah wants to stay’ and is ‘confident’ in the Liverpool star’s new contract.

JURGEN KLOPP is ‘optimistic’ about Mo Salah’s chances of signing a new contract, insisting that he knows the Egyptian ‘wants to stay’ at Liverpool.

Salah’s contract at Anfield expires in 18 months.

Despite lengthy discussions, no agreement on an extension has been reached.

Salah said yesterday that he was not asking for “crazy stuff” in talks.

And Klopp appears to be optimistic that both parties will reach an agreement soon.

“There’s nothing in it that’s unexpected,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Mo has expressed an interest in remaining.

We’d like Mo to stay.

That’s where we are right now.

It will take some time.

“It’s in a good location, in my opinion.”

It’s something I’m really excited about.”

Salah told GQ Magazine, “I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands.” Klopp’s comments came after Salah said, “I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands.”

They have control over it.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“They are aware of my desires.

I’m not expecting anything out of the ordinary.

“The thing is, when you ask for something and they show you that they can give it to you because they appreciate what you did for the club, that’s when it’s a good sign.”

“I’ve been here for the past five years.

I’m very familiar with the club.

I adore the audience.

Fans adore me.

“However, the administration has been informed of the situation.

It’s in their control now.

“If you ask me if [winning the Ballon d’Or]was a motivation for me to come here, I’d say yes.

“I can’t honestly say I didn’t consider it.”

No, I’m not convinced.

I aspire to be the world’s best player.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

“Even if I don’t win [the Ballon d’Or], I’ll have a good life.”

Everything is fine in my life.”

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 for £36.5 million and has since scored 148 goals in just 229 games.

In 2019, he led Liverpool to Champions League glory and then to their first Premier League title a year later.