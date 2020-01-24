Jurgen Klopp insists title race ‘is over when it is over, not before’

Jurgen Klopp admitted he could ‘vomit’ after being reminded that Liverpool can now lose six games and still win the Premier League title.

The league leaders took another huge step towards their first title in 30 years with a 2-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux last night.

Klopp revealed afterwards that he had lost count how many points Liverpool were ahead of their rivals in midweek.

After this victory, they are 16 points clear with a game in hand, having taken 67 points from a possible 69.

‘You can lose six games, I could vomit when I hear that!,’ Klopp told BT afterwards.

‘It is over when it is over, not before.’

At Molineux Jordan Henderson put Liverpool into an early lead before Raul Jimenez equalised after the break.

With Wolves pushing for a winner, Roberto Firmino found yet another crucial late winner, netting with six minutes to go.

Klopp labelled the goal a ‘worldie’ and ‘genius’, and praised his side’s never-say-die attitude.

‘We don’t go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction,’ Klopp added. ‘To fight back in difficult situations in the game, that’s what the boys did again.’

Virgil van Dijk added: ‘We had to dig deep and we had to fight… A great three points.’

Liverpool’s night was soured only by a first-half injury to Sadio Mane. Klopp said the forward ‘felt something in his hamstring’ and they would have to wait until they know the extent of the problem.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, meanwhile, was happy with his side’s display, despite the result.

‘It was a good performance in a very good game of football, a fantastic game of football,’ he said.

He was left to lament the ‘small details’ that made the difference but accepted: ‘We played good, we were organised, we had momentum in the second half and we kept on going.’