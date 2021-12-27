Jurgen Klopp is furious that Premier League clubs are obstructing the reinstatement of the five-sub rule, and he blames Burnley once more.

Jurgen Klopp is furious that Premier League clubs are obstructing the reinstatement of the five-sub rule, and he blames Burnley once again.

JURGEN KLOPP claims that clubs who oppose the return to five substitutions are jeopardizing the safety of their players.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the move will be critical in avoiding the double whammy of Covid and fixture congestion.

However, he does not believe it will happen because clubs will oppose a rise from three substitutes because it is in their own best interests – not the players’.

Burnley, with whom Klopp has had several spats, is one club that would be opposed to the change, according to Klopp.

“The decision requires 14 votes to change it,” the 54-year-old German said.

“What we realized again in the managers meeting – and we know it’s always been like this – is how 14 clubs decide to change.

“We need to put competition out of our minds.

“[Five substitutes] is the right decision, especially now, because bringing players back after a Covid infection or an injury risks injury, and because of the games they have to play, you risk injury and they have to go out again, possibly after 60 minutes.”

“It’s a serious issue.”

This wonderful game is so wonderful because the players on the field are usually in great shape, well-trained, and ready to go.

“It’s for this reason that we enjoy the game.”

The situation has gotten a lot worse.”

After last season’s Covid lockdown, five subs were allowed following Project Restart, with many players returning far short of fitness.

Clubs with smaller squads, on the other hand, believe that increasing the number of substitutes would put them at a disadvantage.

“There is something wrong,” Klopp said of Burnley.

Here’s an illustration.

“With Burnley, I’m not sure how many of their players represent their country.”

“They [Burnley] don’t have a game when our players play three games.”

With the league, some cup games, the Champions League, and internationals, a top-level player plays 50 games.

Boosted

“They play around 42 games per season, with 38 Premier League games and three or four cup games.”

“So we’re discussing an issue that some clubs and players undoubtedly have, but it’s decided by the other teams, and we turn it into a competition.”

“They say, ‘Well, they’re better than us,’ and that’s a serious issue.

It’s the Premier League, and it’s still capable of causing us problems.

Higher is better.

“It gets harder as you go further…

