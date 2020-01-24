Jurgen Klopp lavishes praise on Liverpool new boy Takumi Minamino after Wolves win

Jurgen Klopp has outlined how thrilled he was with the first Premier League showing of January signing Takumi Minamino, following the 25-year-old’s substitute appearance against Wolves.

Minamino was thrust into the action at short notice, after coming onto the field to replace the injured Sadio Mane, whose extent of hamstring concern is yet to be revealed.

Japan international Minamino was tasked with quickly adapting to Liverpool’s high-intensity, heavy pressing style of play. For Klopp, the performance he saw from the former Salzburg man ticked every box.

Speaking during his FA Cup press conference on Friday, prior to Liverpool’s clash with Shrewsbury, Klopp listed the highlights of Minamino’s first league outing.

‘Yesterday was a big step for him, a game like this game wasn’t for anyone to shine or make a name,’ Klopp began.

‘Showing up like he did not with his skills but with his mentality, he was fighting like crazy and closed gaps.

‘It was was a super start. [He’s] exactly the player we expected to get, super boy and super player.

‘It was a proper fight and he was ready. just the player we wanted and now he’s ours.’