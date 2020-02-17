Jurgen Klopp suggests Mohamed Salah COULD play for Egypt in Tokyo

Jurgen Klopp has called for more information before making a final decision on whether he will allow Mohamed Salah to play for Egypt at Tokyo 2020 this summer.

The Pharaohs will appear in the Olympic Games football tournament for the first time since London 2012 after winning the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations for the first time and Salah is slated to be named as one of three overage players in the squad.

However, with the tournament running from July 22 until August 8, the winger will then miss the start of the Premier League season and as a non-FIFA competition Salah must receive permission from his club to compete.

On the current situation, Klopp said: ‘No decision. Do I want to lose a player in pre-season? Of course not, but we have to consider different things and I will speak to Mo and we are completely clear about what we want but we need more information – how would it look, when would preparation start and all that stuff.

‘Nobody has been in contact, so far it is just in the media.

‘It’s difficult to get in contact with me using the newspapers over there because most of the things I don’t read but Matt (McCann, head of press) informs me.

‘No decision made yet, but we will see.

‘We had to play already without Mo, not too often thank God but time to time we have to and we will have so that is how it is and it is not about that.

‘It’s the Olympic Games, Olympia is Olympia, I am a sportsperson myself, so we will have to see how we deal with it.

‘We cannot discuss it really because we don’t know a lot about it, but we heard about the things they said. They have to contact us then we will see.’