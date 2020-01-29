Jurgen Klopp will NOT manage Liverpool in FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury due to winter break

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will not take charge of Liverpool’s FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury because of the Premier League’s scheduled winter break.

Two goals from Jason Cummings saw Shrewsbury come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Liverpool and a replay at Anfield, which is due to take place on either February 5 or 6.

That midweek fixture would therefore disrupt the two-week winter break that Klopp and his first-team squad will be on during that period.

And speaking after the game, Klopp claimed Critchley will take charge at Anfield, as the under-23s coach did in the League Cup quarter-final at Aston Villa in December while the first-team were away at the Club World Cup in Qatar.

‘We got a letter in April from the Premier League that we should respect the winter break for the players,’ Klopp said.

‘It’s not allowed to organise international friendlies or competitive games. And we respect that.

‘I told the boys weeks ago they will have a winter break. You cannot promise everybody time off and then at the end take that away, I cannot work like this. So that is our solution.

‘We will not be there, it will be the kids that play that game. I know that’s not very popular but that’s the way I see it.’

Klopp will hope that the youngsters and Critchley will fare better than their defeat against Villa at the end of last year.

Despite putting in an impressive performance, Dean Smith’s men ran out 5-0 winners to set up a League Cup semi-final tie with Leicester.