Jurgen Klopp’s best five strikes for Mainz are revealed, including a sensational volley.

As the Liverpool manager’s best five strikes are revealed, watch Jurgen Klopp’s long-haired volley for Mainz.

JURGEN KLOPP has had a stellar managerial career – and he wasn’t half-bad as a player, either.

The German spent the majority of his career with Mainz 05, appearing in 325 games and scoring 56 goals.

Klopp began his career as a striker, but his 6ft 4in stature allowed him to excel in the defensive midfield.

It was all too common for fans to see his floppy blond hair pinging towards the ball during set pieces.

His top five career goals have been charted by the Bundesliga.

Two are headers, three are volleys, and the one that came in first was a one-of-a-kind effort.

In the 199798 season, Klopp came on as a substitute in a home game against Meppen.

In the 73rd minute, he scored an absolute worldie to put the game away.

On the edge of the box, the Stuttgart native collected the ball at a tight angle.

He kept control of the ball, watched it bounce back up to him, and then let fly from 40 yards out, sending the ball crashing into the net.

That would put his team on track for a 3-0 victory.

After retiring from football in 2001, Klopp was quickly named the team’s new manager.

In 2004, he led the minnows to their first ever Bundesliga appearance.

When the 54-year-old took over at Borussia Dortmund in 2008, he caused quite a stir.

In 2010-11, he won the Bundesliga, which he successfully defended the following season.

Of course, in 2020, he guided Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years.

