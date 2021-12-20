Jurgen Klopp’s most explosive spats, ranging from squabbles with BT Sport’s Des Kelly to a grudge against referee Paul Tierney

JURGEN KLOPP was booked for insulting referee Paul Tierney on Sunday, igniting yet another debate.

Klopp then raged, ‘What’s his problem with me?’ but the Liverpool manager isn’t averse to high-profile brawls – and SunSport has recalled the most famous.

During Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, Klopp lost his cool after a number of key decisions went against them.

Diogo Jota went ballistic on the touchlines after Harry Kane was spared a red card for a wild lunge on Andy Robertson and his penalty appeals were turned down.

Klopp sarcastically bows after receiving a yellow card from referee Tierney, avoiding a second yellow card.

At full-time, Klopp confronted Tierney after Robertson was sent off for a slash on Emerson Royal.

“I don’t have a problem with referees,” he told the official.

“Anyone who has played football knows that if you want to win a penalty kick, you can’t stop there.”

After the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports: “It’s always helpful when you play football yourself.”

The VAR is present when you look at the situation (Jota’s penalty appeal).

I’m not sure why he’s coming to a halt.

“It’s a good draw.

We’re not crazy enough to believe we can’t draw at Tottenham, but these are crucial situations.

“I’m not sure what his [referee Paul Tierney’s]issue is with me.”

“I was a little more emotional during the game, but he gives me a yellow card, which is not allowed in a situation like this? He comes over and gives me a yellow card, but I’d prefer the right decisions on the field.”

“But only a neutral referee who observes and judges the situations.”

He stated that he believes he stops on purpose.

It’s absolutely amazing.

He had the best position on the field and refused to give it up.

You’ll have to inquire as to his issue with me.”

Simeone stormed down the tunnel after Atletico Madrid lost a dramatic Champions League match to Liverpool, who won a late 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in October 2021.

Klopp was enraged outside the tunnel, seemingly perplexed by Simeone’s refusal to shake his hand.

As a result of two major VAR decisions going against the Argentine’s team, Liverpool won the match.

Simeone, on the other hand, insisted that the snub was not personal because he “never shakes hands after a match.”

The 51-year-old added that he will definitely extend his hand to Klopp the next time he sees him.

“I never shake hands after a game because it bothers me,” Simeone explained.

“It… it…”

