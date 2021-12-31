Just days after being attacked by four burglars in his own home, Joao Cancelo is in contention to face Arsenal.

despite being robbed earlier this week, JOAO CANCELO will be in Manchester City’s squad for their match against Arsenal.

This week, the Portuguese defender revealed on social media that he and his family had been robbed brutally.

Following the horrific ordeal, it was expected that Cancelo, who was left with a large gash above his right eyebrow, would choose to remain with his family.

However, according to SunSport, the full-back has decided to travel to London for City’s New Year’s Day match against Arsenal.

Cancelo, 27, told his two million Instagram followers about the terrifying robbery, revealing that he tried to fight off FOUR thugs intent on stealing his valuables.

“Unfortunately, today I was assaulted by four cowards who injured me and attempted to injure my family,” he wrote.

“This is what happens when you show resistance.

“They took all of my jewelry and left me with this expression on my face.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“I’m baffled as to how people can be so cruel.”

“My family is the most important thing to me, and they are all fine.”

“And after all of the challenges I’ve faced in my life, this is just one more that I’ll overcome.”

“As always, firm and powerful.”

The incident is being investigated by police, and Premier League leaders City have issued a strong statement in response.

“We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were victims of a burglary at their home this evening, during which Joao was also assaulted,” the statement read.

“The club is supporting Joao and his family, and he is assisting the police in their investigations into this extremely serious matter.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS