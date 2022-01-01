Joao Cancelo makes his Man City debut against Arsenal just days after being robbed in his own home by four “cowardly” burglars.

Joao Cancelo of Manchester City has been named in the starting lineup for the match against Arsenal, just days after his terrifying robbery.

On Thursday, Cancelo revealed that he and his family were the victims of a heinous burglary in which he sustained a large gash above his right brow.

The fullback told his 2 million Instagram followers about the terrifying incident, claiming that he attempted to fight off FOUR thugs who broke into his house.

On Facebook, Cancelo wrote, “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who injured me and attempted to injure my family.”

“This is what happens if you put up a fight.”

They were able to take all of my jewelry while leaving me bruised on the face.

“I’m not sure how people can be so cruel,” says the speaker.

My family is everything to me, and they are all doing well.

“And after all of the challenges I’ve overcome in my life, this is just another one.”

“Firm and powerful, as usual.”

But it wasn’t enough to keep Cancelo out of the starting lineup against Arsenal, as Pep Guardiola decided to put him in.

The Portugal international has been one of the most impressive performers in the club’s bid to retain the Premier League title.

Police are investigating the incident, and the reigning Premier League champions have responded with a strong statement.

The statement said, “We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were the victims of a burglary at their home this evening, during which Joao was also assaulted.”

“The club is supporting Joao and his family, and he is assisting the police in their investigation into this extremely serious matter,” says the statement.

