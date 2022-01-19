Just days after winning the Fifa award, Lewandowski was told to take a pay cut in order to stay at Bayern Munich on a two-year deal.

Just days after winning the Fifa award, Lewandowski was told to take a pay cut to stay at Bayern Munich on a two-year contract.

The 33-year-old beat out Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool to take home the award.

In 2021, no player scored more goals than the Poland international’s 69.

And the former Borussia Dortmund striker, who has retained his award from last year, has been in sensational form this season, scoring 34 goals in 27 games.

The striker’s £369,000-a-week contract with the Bundesliga giants, however, is coming to an end.

Bayern Munich is reportedly interested in signing Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Marca claims that they have told Lewandowski that a two-year extension will only be granted if he agrees to a pay cut.

For players over the age of 30, the club usually only offers a 12-month extension.

However, they are willing to defy the odds in order to keep the hotshot if he accepts the pay cut.

When his £64 million release clause expires in the summer, Haaland is expected to depart Dortmund.

The Norwegian is being pursued by a slew of Premier League and European heavyweights.

Should Bayern decide to cash in on Lewandowski if he does not sign a new contract, they will be one of the first to do so.

