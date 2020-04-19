Just for kicks: Raheem Sterling heads cast of stars lining up for ePremier League FIFA 20 tournament

A host of Premier League stars have signed up to represent their respective clubs in the ePremier League Invitational tournament as English football’s top flight looks to raise money for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

The tournament will pit Premier League stars head-to-head in video game competition, as they compete in a FIFA 20 tournament from their respective homes.

The tournament will run from April 20-25, with a host of top names already confirmed for the competition.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling will represent the reigning Premier League champions, while this season’s champions-elect Liverpool will be represented by fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Also set for action are Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Saha and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with all those directly affected by COVID-19,” said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters in a statement.

“The league, our clubs and players are providing valuable support for communities and the NHS.

“We are also aware of the importance of finding new ways to entertain fans at this time and we’re excited to bring together a strong line-up of players for the ePremier League tournament.”

The tournament will be streamed on the Premier League’s official website, as well as their YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels. The semifinals and the tournament final will both be broadcast live by UK broadcaster Sky Sports.

The prize fund will be donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative created by league players to help the NHS.

“We know how popular FIFA 20 is with players and I’m looking forward to seeing who will be crowned the ePL Invitational champion,” said Masters.

The draw for the tournament will be made on Monday, with the full lineup confirmed beforehand.