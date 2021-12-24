Eduardo Camavinga is set to make a shock move to Liverpool just four months after joining Real Madrid.

LIVERPOOL are reportedly considering making a surprise move to end Eduardo Camavinga’s nightmare at Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old midfielder arrived at the Bernabeu from Stade Rennes last summer in what appeared to be a dream transfer.

Despite a promising start, the French international’s £34 million transfer is quickly devolving into a nightmare.

In recent weeks, Camavinga has been frozen out by Carlo Ancelotti, and reports suggest that the ‘unhappy’ ace is looking for a new start.

This is reported by El Nacional, a Spanish news outlet.

According to Camavinga, they have been left “very disappointed” after only being able to complete 90 minutes twice in LaLiga thus far.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, could allegedly ‘come to the star’s rescue’ by attempting to sign him on a loan deal with Liverpool.

It’s unclear how much Real Madrid would demand in exchange for a loan of their gifted teen.

Or even if Ancelotti would let Camavinga join the title-chasing Premier League side.

Despite a shaky start in Spain’s capital, his net worth is still estimated to be £49.5 million.

He’ll be under contract until 2027 after signing a six-year contract in August.

